King Charles and royal family receive over 50,000 cards and letters following Queen Elizabeth's death

King Charles and the royal family have received over 50,000 letters and cards since Queen Elizabeth's death.

The queen passed away aged 96 on 8 September and now a dedicated correspondence team are going through the vast quantity of mail that has been sent by members of the public to express their condolences or to offer support over the last few weeks.

