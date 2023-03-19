King Charles marks first Mother’s Day without Queen by sharing poignant photo of him as a child standing on her knee

King Charles has marked his first Mother’s Day without the Queen by sharing a childhood photo of him standing on her knee with a poignant message.

His Majesty, 74, joined with his wife Queen Consort Camilla to show their support for mothers across the world by also posting an image of the royal, 75, with her late mum Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994 aged 72 after a long battle with osteoperosis.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

