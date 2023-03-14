King Charles presses foreheads and noses with Maori people at first Commonwealth address

King Charles touched foreheads and noses with Māori people, a greeting called the Hongi, as he arrived at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (13.03.23).

The British monarch gave his first address as King at the Commonwealth Service, where he was greeted by Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club and performed the traditional greeting with two of the members.

