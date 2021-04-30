Kirk Douglas' widow Anne Douglas dies aged 102

Kirk Douglas' widow, Anne Douglas, has died at age 102.
The producer passed away on Thursday (04.29.21) at her home in Beverly Hills, her spokeswoman Marcia Newberger confirmed.
Anne's death comes just over a year after the Hollywood legend's passing on February 5, 2020. The 'Spartacus' actor was 103.
The couple had been married for more than 65 years and had two sons, Peter, 65, and Eric, who died in 2004 at the age of 46.
Kirk was also father to Michael Douglas, 76, and Joel Douglas, 74, whom he had with his late first wife Diana Douglas.
In a statement to E! News, Michael said of his stepmom: "Anne was more than a stepmother, and never 'wicked.'
"She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father. Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne's support and partnership.
"Catherine and I and the children adored her; she will always be in our hearts."
Just days ago, Anne celebrated her 102nd birthday.
Michael shared a family portrait of his dad, stepmom, wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their two kids, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, and himself on Instagram to pay tribute to Anne.
He captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Anne Douglas! We love you!"
Kirk - who first met Anne on the set of 1953's 'Act of Love' - once admitted he might not have "survived" Hollywood without his other half keeping an eye on the business side of things.
He said: "I often wonder what would have happened to me if I hadn’t married Anne. I might not have survived without her business acumen and her finely-honed instincts."
