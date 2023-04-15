Kirk Hammett will improvise guitar solos at Metallica's shows

Kirk Hammett says his guitar solos at Metallica's upcoming live shows won't sound like "carbon copies" from the recordings.

The legendary heavy metal band's lead guitarist has revealed he improvised on the band's upcoming album '72 Seasons' and he plans to play "something completely different" at their concerts - and if the fans don't like it, Kirk insists that's "tough".

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.