Kirsten Dunst announces she's pregnant

Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her second child.
The 38-year-old actress - who already has Ennis, two, with actor Jesse Plemons - has revealed she's expecting a second baby later in the year.
Kirsten - who is married to her former 'Fargo' co-star - made the announcement in W magazine’s Directors Issue.
The Hollywood star shows off her growing baby bump in a photo story conceived by her long-time collaborator and showbiz pal Sofia Coppola.
Kirsten - who has worked with Sofia on films such as 'The Virgin Suicides' and 'The Beguiled' - said of their friendship: "It's just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you've seen each other have children.
"There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that's not your family."
In the magazine, Kirsten is seen wearing a lace dress by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who are good friends of the actress.
The 'Spider-Man' star also announced her first pregnancy by appearing in a photoshoot for the brand in 2018, and the dress she wears in the Directors Issue of the magazine is deliberately similar to what she wore back then.
Meanwhile, Kirsten previously admitted that working in the movie business is much easier than being a stay-at-home mother.
The actress revealed she was happy to return to work after having her first child, as she thinks being at home is tougher than being on a film set all day.
Speaking about the different challenges, Kirsten - who started dating Jesse back in 2016 - shared: "It’s so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay-at-home mom. I was like, ‘bye’ to my mother-in-law! I was like, [phew!]"
