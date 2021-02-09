Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia signs modelling contract

Natalia Bryant has signed a modelling contract.
The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant - who tragically died alongside his 13-year-old girl Gianna in a helicopter crash in January 2020 - has inked a deal with IMG Models Worldwide less than three weeks after she turned 18.
The agency revealed the deal on Instagram and quoted her as saying: "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model.
"There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."
Her mother Vanessa Bryant - who also has daughters Bianka, four, and Capri, one - shared the post on her own profile and Instagram Story, adding GIFs which read: "I am so proud of you... I love you".
Oliva Munn, Jennifer Meyer and family friend La La Anthony were amongst those to show their support.
Describing Natalia as her "niece", she wrote: "I'm so excited and proud of you. Beautiful from the inside out! Just like ur momma (sic)".
Natalia later added in a post to her own 2.3 million Instagram followers that she is "beyond thrilled and so honored to be part of the IMG family".
The agency also represents the likes of Ashley Graham, Billie Bobby Brown and Gigi Hadid.
Meanwhile, her 18th birthday came a week before the one year anniversary of her father and younger sister's death.
Her mum Vanessa paid an emotional tribute on social media as she shared a note from one of Gianna's friends.
She revealed: "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me...
"I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much... I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.