Kodak Black thanks Donald Trump for Presidential pardon

Kodak Black has thanked Donald Trump for granting him a pardon.
The 23-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to express his thanks to the billionaire businessman, who decided to grant him a pardon on his last day in office as the US President on Tuesday (19.01.21).
He tweeted: "I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino (sic)"
The rapper was sentenced to almost four years in jail in 2019 for making a false statement to buy a firearm, but he has now had his sentence reduced.
The White House explained the decision by praising his philanthropic work, describing him as a "community leader".
The White House added: "He has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged."
Trump also pardoned Lil Wayne on his last day in office.
The rapper previously pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a loaded weapon on a private jet.
Wayne is a convicted felon following a gun charge back in 2007, and was facing the possibility of a 10-year spell in prison.
Prior to receiving a pardon, Wayne endorsed Trump for reelection, praising him for listening to "what we had to say".
Last year, he wrote on Twitter: "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done (sic)"
