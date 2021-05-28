Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner reunite for the bittersweet final season of Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method. Disney goes over-the-top with a campy origin story for Cruella, pitting Emma Stone against Emma Thompson. That devil Lucifer is back on Netflix. Jeopardy! wraps its exciting two-week Tournament of Champions.
‘Kominsky Method’ Final Bow, ‘Cruella’ Origin Story, ‘Lucifer’ Returns, ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Concludes
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
