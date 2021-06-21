Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick give their 'blessing' to each other's romances

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have given their "blessing" to their new romances.
The 42-year-old beauty is dating Blink-182 star Travis Barker, and her former partner - with whom she has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign - insisted her happiness is his only concern.
During part two of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked Scott: "It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys?"
In response, Scott quipped: "Me? No, I just want to kill them."
He then added: "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."
Similarly, Kourtney is happy to see her former partner dating 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.
She said: "Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing."
The former couple - who split for good in 2015 - admitted they thought they'd still be together if Scott had maintained his sobriety but insisted they haven't slept together in the time since they split.
Scott quipped: "How annoying."
The 38-year-old hunk has dated women in their early 20s, including Amelia and Sofia Richie, 22, since his relationship with Kourtney ended and he insisted he doesn't deliberately seek out "young girls".
He said: "Everybody gets this wrong. That I look for young girls, I don't go out looking for young girls, they happened to be attracted to me because I look young, that's what I'm telling myself."
Kourtney teased: "You tell 'em, Scott."
Amelia's parents - Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin - were initially thought to have been "sceptical" about her romance with Scott but have now come round to their relationship.
A source previously said: "Her parents were sceptical at first. But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship."
