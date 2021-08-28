Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to move in together?

Kourtney Kardashian wants Travis Barker to move in with her.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is smitten with the Blink-182 drummer and things are getting so serious, that the couple are considering living together.
A source told The Sun Online: "Kourtney and Travis are loved up but what's causing a headache is the plans to combine the two families.
"Right now Kourtney and Travis live minutes away from each other, but they want to move in together to start a new chapter, and that means all their kids need to be involved in the plan too."
However, Travis' former wife Shanna Moakler reportedly doesn't want their children - 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama - to move in.
The insider added: "His ex-wife is really stirring things up and making it difficult. When he's not with his kids, Travis spends all his time at Kourt's - and he more or less lives there.
"Kourt wants Travis to be step-dad to her kids, and her to his - their kids are all building relationships - but his ex is being difficult over plans to combine to form a household.
"Apparently, Shanna doesn't think it's good for her kids to have to be uprooted and move into Kourtney's."
However, Shanna told The Sun: "My children can live wherever they are happiest. I have no opinion on this whatsoever."
Travis, 45, and Kourtney, 42 - who has children Mason, Penelope and Reign with her former partner Scott Disick - are currently on a romantic vacation together in Italy.
