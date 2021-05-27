Kourtney Kardashian 'enjoying' time off in lockdown

Kourtney Kardashian has been "enjoying" her time off in lockdown.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star used to always be fully booked every day but she is embracing her quieter schedule and enjoying spending time with her three children.
She said: "I've really been enjoying the time off. My days used to be booked. The whole day would be booked until dinnertime usually. And so now I’m in charge of being responsible almost for like getting things done. Cause then I think I have like the day. I’m like, 'Oh, I can make this phone call whenever,' or: 'I can do this.' And then I’m with the kids and things come up."
And Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - admits it has been "hard" to get her jobs done because she doesn't have a schedule anymore.
Speaking to her friend Addison Rae for her new podcast, she added: "Yeah, that’s been hard is like, I need to schedule things into my day, I think to really get things done."
Meanwhile, Kourtney previously confessed she had "gained a few pounds" while quarantining at home.
The 42-year-old reality star was responding to claims she was pregnant when she said: "I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape.' And I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it. So that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy."
