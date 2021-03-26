Kourtney Kardashian had 'a fun trip' in the snow

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed taking her kids for "a fun, quick trip" in the snow.
The 41-year-old reality star - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with Scott Disick - hit the slopes in Aspen with her three kids and her good friend Stacey Bendet earlier this week as she wanted to have some fun on the slopes.
An insider told E! News: "The kids love the snow, and she wanted to take them for a fun, quick trip. The kids are all close friends and love having play dates together. They did fun activities in the cabin and had a few fun skiing days."
Kourtney is now heading back to her home in Calabasas.
The source added: "They stayed in a private house in Aspen close to the mountain. Kourtney left earlier this week and is already coming back to L.A."
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star recently shared some snaps of her trip on Instagram.
She also shared a video of herself dressed in a glamorous pink Prada snowsuit skiing down a mountain with Penelope.
She captioned the clip: "My daughter, there is nothing better than skiing with you on a beautiful day."
Meanwhile, Andy Cohen recently revealed that the Kardashians have been taking the coronavirus crisis very seriously.
Andy - who interviewed Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, for his new E! docuseries - recalled: "I was driven to this medical center in the [San Fernando] Valley, where I got a COVID test ... And I said [to the medical staff], 'Are you gonna give me the results now?' And the guy said, 'No. They're gonna take you to the house.' I think they do this for all the visitors.'"
Andy was then told he would be driven to the house and would only find out if he tested negative or positive for the virus if the second gate was to open for the car he was in.
He added: "I was like, 'The second gate?! I find out my COVID results?!' It was amazing ... I was like, 'Is this the gate?' The driver was like, 'No. It's the next one.' We go. There it is. It opens. I'm like, 'I'm COVID safe!'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.