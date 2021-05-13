Kourtney Kardashian inks Travis Barker's arm with love message

Kourtney Kardashian has tattooed "I love you" on Travis Barker's arm.
The 42-year-old reality star has taken to Instagram to give her followers a behind-the-scenes insight into the new, tiny inking on Travis' right forearm.
The brunette beauty - who went public with their romance earlier this year - captioned the post: "I tattoo."
And in response, Travis - whose body is covered in eye-catching tattoos - replied: "[heart emoji] Woman of many talents (sic)"
Kourtney's social media post features photos and a brief video clip of her carefully working on the new tattoo.
Travis, 45, has also reposted some of the snaps on his own Instagram Story.
The Blink-182 star captioned the post: "Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash (sic)"
In recent weeks, Kourtney and Travis have been keeping their fans up-to-date with their burgeoning romance with various social media posts.
And an insider has also claimed that even though they've only been dating for a few months, the loved-up duo have already discussed the "possibility of getting engaged and married".
The source explained: "Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis."
The reality TV star - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - has already received support from her children.
And Travis - who has Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler - also has the backing of his kids.
The insider shared: "Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis.
"The couple’s kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them."
