Kourtney Kardashian is the toughest sister to manage, says Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian is the toughest of her daughters to manage.
The 65-year-old reality star helps to manage the careers of her children, but Kris has admitted that her eldest daughter is generally the most challenging one to deal with.
During the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion, Kris was asked by host Andy Cohen: "Who's the hardest [to manage]? Who gives you the most lip?"
Kris then confirmed it was the 42-year-old beauty, and Kourtney agreed with her decision, admitting she can stubborn and difficult to deal with.
She said: "I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really into doing. My answer is no for most things and if it's gonna be yes, I want to know every detail of what I'm gonna be asked of."
By contrast, Kris claimed that Kendall Jenner is her easiest daughter to manage, and Khloe Kardashian believes that her mom deserves all of her success.
She said: "Our mom works so hard and no one, especially at the beginning, did believe in us the way that our mom did.
"She really just knew that we can do all these things and my mom is giving us our careers, or helping us navigate through that and it's only fair that she gets paid for that."
Meanwhile, Khloe recently accused Kourtney of hiding her love life on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.
The TV star revealed she was explicitly banned from discussing her sister's relationships.
Speaking about Kourtney's romance with Younes Bendjima between 2016 and 2018, Khloe said: "We weren't even allowed to talk about it.
"We weren't saying to put him on, but Kourtney wouldn't let us mention, even though there's paparazzi photos, so we were frustrated that we couldn't talk about what Kourtney was doing."
