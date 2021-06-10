Kourtney Kardashian reveals 'deal-breaker that decided fate of Scott Disick relationship

Kourtney Kardashian confessed she might have ended up staying with Scott Disick if it wasn't for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.
In a trailer for the final episode of the E! Show, the 42-year-old star - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with her ex-partner - admitted that if they hadn't had to film the ins and outs of their lives, there's a chance they could have worked through their issues, although she insisted his battle with addiction was "a deal-breaker".
Asked by TV host Andy Cohen if they'd have stayed together if their lives were not so public, she replied in the teaser clip: "Probably but I think the substance abuse was a deal-breaker."
Scott then admitted: "I was pretty irresponsible."
And a shocked Kim Kardashian West exclaimed: "Really?"
It was then left on a massive cliffhanger, as Andy asked the 38-year-old TV personality about Kourtney's relationship with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.
He quizzed Scott: "So do Kourtney and Travis have your blessing?"
But fans will have to wait until tonight's (10.06.21) reunion special to find out his reaction.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Travis is “expected to make an appearance” in the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu show.
A source claimed: "Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured."
The insider also revealed Travis and Kourtney are “doing great”, and that Travis “just wants to keep her happy”.
