Kris Jenner leads birthday tributes to True Thompson

Kris Jenner marked her "beautiful, sweet and kind" granddaughter True's birthday on Monday (12.04.21).
The daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson marked her third birthday this week and Khloe's mother Kris shared a sweet message for the little one, admitting she "can't wait" to celebrate with her.
She wrote on Instagram: "Happy third birthday to our beautiful, sweet, kind, loving, precious True!! You are such an incredible blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you, our angel girl! Lovey xo (sic)"
Kim Kardashian West also had a lovely message for her "sweet True".
She added: "Happy 3rd birthday my sweet True! You are such a light in our family and we all love you so much! Always the most polite giving everyone hugs and kisses! I couldn’t ask for a better bestie for Chi Chi! (sic)"
True's father Tristan also shared a lovely tribute to his "princess", "baby TuTu".
Sharing a sweet video, he captioned it: "My Princess ... Daddy Loves you Baby TuTu (sic)"
Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed she learned how to co-parent thanks to her own parents.
Khloe’s mother and father – Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian – split in 1991 before Kris went on to marry Caitlyn Jenner, and Khloe said she has now realised how “mature and respectful and loving” her parents were after their divorce.
She said: "I can't take the credit. I have first my parents, my mom, my dad and my stepdad, that trilogy was just like the ultimate because what they embedded in us and what they showed us, and I don't think I understood how mature and respectful and loving my three parents were until you put yourself in a similar situation.
"My dad and stepdad, I'm sure it definitely wasn't easy at first, the first couple of years I don't even know if they spoke to one another. We didn't know that because they never talked poorly about one another to us but of course it was a challenge for my mom to remarry, I'm sure it was a challenge for my dad with all that but eventually, my dad would come over once a week for family dinners and my dad and my stepdad would play golf with one another about once a week and my dad was over every Christmas and so I have them as examples."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.