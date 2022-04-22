Kris Jenner 'traumatised' when Blac Chyna pulled a gun on Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner was left "traumatised" when Blac Chyna pulled a gun on Rob Kardashian.
The 66-year-old matriarch - who is mother to Rob, 35, as well as daughters Kourtney, 42, Kim, 41, and Khloe, 37, with the late Robert Kardashian - currently embroiled in a defamation case against Chyna along with her family and Kris reportedly took to the stand on Friday (22.04.22) where she alleged that the 33-year-old model had tried to put a gun to her son's head shortly after Kim was "held at gun point" in Paris in an unrelated incident.
According to PageSix, she said: "[Chyna] tried to put a gun to his head. My daughter [Kim Kardashian], 60 days prior, was put in a tub, robbed at gunpoint so I was traumatised by this. My daughter was almost killed."
Chyna - who has five-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob - is accusing the reality TV dynasty of defamation, which she alleges resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' back in 2016 and is seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family.
Earlier in the trial, Rob had alleged that his ex-girlfriend had previously "inflicted severe injury " on him and "feared for [his] life" as he claimed she tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cord and allegedly assaulted him with a metal pole before claiming that she pointed a gun at him, but Chyna claimed that this incident was merely "playful."
But 'The Kardashians' star Kris - who also has daughters Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 25, from her former marriage to Caitlyn Jenner - went on to emphasize that her job as a mother is to "take care" of everyone and slammed the former reality star for claiming that the incident between her and Rob was a "joke."
She added: "I’m a mom, and my responsibility is to take care of everyone. Chyna said it was a joke … the gun pulled on my son’s head was a joke. … I was traumatised … and it’s not a joke!"
