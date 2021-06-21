Kris Jenner wanted true happiness for Caitlyn Jenner

Kris Jenner wanted Caitlyn Jenner to find "true happiness".
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's ex-husband came out as transgender in 2015, two years after their marriage ended, and while "things are really good" between them now, the 65-year-old momager admitted getting through their separation was difficult, though she has "learned a lot" over the last few years.
She said: "When you have kids and, and, you know, with these girls being so young and you don't want to share your feelings with everybody because you're so confused.
"So, you know, you just go to take a shower and cry in the shower and have a martini and, you know, start over the next day.
"But I learned a lot along the way. I think I was so naive and uneducated, in this whole area, and I realised that I was not considering what Caitlyn was really feeling at the time, which was that she wanted to be who she is now since the time she was four years old, and that just wasn't communicated to me.
"So at the end of the day all you can ever want for somebody, like everyone has said here today, is just to find their true happiness."
And Kris has forgiven the former Olympian for the way she was treated after their split.
Asked by Andy Cohen on the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special if she's forgiven Caitlyn, she said: "I think so, I think if I didn't, or I don't, work through those feelings, it's just going to hurt me more than it would have hurt Caitlyn."
The former couple's children, Kylie and Kendall Jenner admitted coming to terms with their father's transition was "hard" for a while, but ultimately "a lot easier" than they imagined it would be and they are still very close to the aspiring Governor of California.
Kylie, 23, said: "I want nothing more than my dad to live out her truth yourself, genuinely, but I mean it's a transition. I think we were, you know, a little younger.
"I still have such a good relationship with my dad. I love my dad but growing up we were super close with my dad so to mourn that person was hard.
Kendall, 25, added: "We were big daddy's girls, so coming out of that and kind of that transition was definitely hard for a moment."
Kylie explained: "Just to say like 'Hey, I'm still here, I'm still the same soul but I don't want to be that person anymore,' was ... I think what was hard to understand, but now that it's happened and we're here, I think it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be."
Kendall finished: "And like she said, I think we both just wanted, and want her to be happy."
