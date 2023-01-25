Ellen Pompeo isn’t leaving Grey’s Anatomy alone. Longtime showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff will be leaving the ABC hit medical drama and its spinoff series Station 19 after their current seasons end airing. Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 19th season. Station 19 is in its sixth, though a midseason premiere date has not yet been announced. Neither show have been renewed for their 20th and seventh seasons just yet.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers’ rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”

