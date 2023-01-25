Ellen Pompeo isn’t leaving Grey’s Anatomy alone. Longtime showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff will be leaving the ABC hit medical drama and its spinoff series Station 19 after their current seasons end airing. Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 19th season. Station 19 is in its sixth, though a midseason premiere date has not yet been announced. Neither show have been renewed for their 20th and seventh seasons just yet.
“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers’ rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”
Vernoff rose through the ranks at Grey’s Anatomy after serving as a writer from Season 1 through Season 7. At that point, she was bumped to head writer and executive producer for almost just as long of a tenure. In 2017, she started Season 14 as the Grey’s showrunner and has been at the helm of the long-running Thursday night staple ever since. She’s been the showrunner of Station 19 since 2019 (it debuted the year prior with creator Stacy McKee at the helm), orchestrating multiple successful crossover events afterward. The firefighter-focused drama has increased its viewership steadily in the increasingly tricky linear TV landscape under her watchful eye.
Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes expressed her support for her longtime collaborator (whom she handpicked to replace her) in her own statement. It said: “Krista’s creativity, vision, and dedicated leadership have allowed Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 to continue to flourish. I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work. She will always remain part of the Shondaland family.” Rhimes was the showrunner of Grey’s from its inception until 2017 when she passed the mantle onto Vernoff.
“I will be forever grateful to Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support,” Vernoff said of her mentor.
“Krista Vernoff has poured her heart and soul into Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, and her voice has been pivotal to the success of these beloved series,” Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement. “It takes a formidable leader to run two shows simultaneously, and Krista has done so effortlessly. Her creative force has left an indelible mark, and thanks to her, our viewers will continue to be invested in these dynamic and cherished characters for many years to come.”
Top Videos
According to Deadline, the shows are actively searching for Vernoff’s replacement out of a pool of candidates who, like Vernoff, have worked for the franchise for years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.