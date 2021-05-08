Kristen Bell doesn't mind if Dax Shepard calls another woman attractive.
The 'Frozen' star insists she isn't worried if her husband compliments other women's looks because she knows he isn't going to leave her for them and thus it doesn't affect her self-esteem.
Speaking to Self magazine, she said: "He can tell me someone he finds attractive, female or male, ’cause he pauses the Olympics on a lot of runners, but it doesn’t make me feel like he’s going to leave me for that person because I’m not allowing my self-esteem to be affected. I know there are people on Planet Earth that are more attractive than me, and well, we’re not dead. I have to acknowledge we’re monkeys."
Kristen – who has Lincoln, seven, and Delta, six, with her husband – previously opened up on the work it takes to keep their marriage strong, revealing they started therapy at the start of the pandemic.
She explained: "Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up. Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that.
"We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful."
And although they have their ups and downs, the ‘Frozen II’ star also credits her husband with encouraging her to open up about her struggles with anxiety and depression.
She said: "My husband was like, yeah, talk about that. And I realised I had been presenting this like, bubbly individual, and it just wasn't the full story. It didn't have the dimension.
"I want to be the person who talks honestly and says, 'I get what I present to you, it's not always the case.’ So if you're feeling that too, just know that I'm right here with you."
