Kristen Bell 'learned everything' about Dax Shepard in lockdown

Kristen Bell has "learned everything" about Dax Shepard in lockdown.
The 'Frozen' star admits it has been great spending the coronavirus pandemic with her husband as it has allowed the couple to learn more about one other.
She said: "We've learned everything about each other because we haven't been able to leave! The main thing I've learned is something I learned from Glennon Doyle, which is that we just need to give each other grace under circumstances. Everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other. Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up."Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that. We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful."
And the 40-year-old actress - who has Lincoln, seven, and Delta, six, with Dax - has enjoyed having new projects to do during lockdown including knitting.
She told People magazine: "In this pandemic, I have wide eyes and I like to start a lot of projects. My knitting is on the table all the time, and I'm switching purses even though I'm not going anywhere, or I'm deciding that I need to refold my jeans and they're on the floor. He's been very gracious in the fluttering around the house in order to console myself. Most of the graciousness has been coming from him."
