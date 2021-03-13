Kristen Wiig: Coffee helps with parenting

Kristen Wiig relies on coffee to get her through the day with her baby twins.
The ‘Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar’ actress and her husband Avi Rothman welcomed their children into the world via a surrogate early last year and though she loves motherhood, she admitted she’s not surviving on as much sleep as she’d like because she’s “so bad” at napping when the babies are asleep.
She said: “It’s super hard and you are tired all the time, but it’s also the best thing in the world.
“I can’t nap – I’m so bad at it.
“If I lay down for a nap and fall asleep, I am like a zombie for the rest of the day.
“Instead, I just try to make it through.
“I wish I could be one of those people who can lay down for half an hour but I’m not a good napper. I drink a lot of coffee.”
Although the 47-year-old star has felt “very lucky” to have extra time at home with her kids because of the coronavirus pandemic, she admitted it’s also been “stressful” because they’ve seen so few people outside of their own household.
She said: “It really is the best thing in the world. I feel very lucky that I’ve been able to spend extra time with them because of what’s going on in the world.
“But, at the same time, it’s hard because they can’t be with other kids.
“That’s been stressful because they are young and you want them to get socialised.
“I’m loving it.”
Kristen has found it a “struggle” to take care of her own mental health during the pandemic.
She told OK! magazine: “It definitely is a struggle. For me, it’s about a combination of going outside and doing things to take care of yourself and your family – and doing things for others.
“There are so many people struggling right now and it can feel isolating because you are just in your house the whole time.
“I don’t know how we all got through this. But you have to try to find those little bits of joy in there.
“Otherwise, it is really hard mentally.”
