Kristen Wiig hints she has married partner Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig has hinted that she has secretly married partner Avi Rothman.
The 47-year-old actress referred to Avi as "my husband" in an interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, almost two years after she confirmed they were engaged in 2019 after they had been together for three years.
Kristen and Avi also became parents last year to twins via a surrogate, although the children's names have never been made public.
She said in her interview on SiriusXM: "In my home, I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband.
"They make it all better and changed my life in that regard."
The 'Bridesmaids' star also opened about the struggle of returning to work while balancing her time with parenting.
Kristen explained: "Right now I'm not going to an actual set, but because of all this stuff I'm not present as I would like to be and it's really hard. I'm convinced they're going to forget who I am if I'm gone for a day.
"I have looked at my children and said 'I am your mother!'
"I am nervous about leaving and going to work when that happens because there's something really nice about being home with them all the time.
"But they're really young right now and I have that as an advantage, because they don't really know when I'm not there. But that time is coming and I'll do my best to balance and they will come first."
Kristen previously gushed about the joy of spending time with her "amazing" twins during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: "I've been waiting for these two little ones for so long and they're my light, I could cry. But we're in the middle of this horrible time but it's hard... I'm really grateful and trying to see the positives of being home and all that.
"I couldn't be happier and they're amazing."
