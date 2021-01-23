Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler 'are just friends'

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are "friends and single".
The 34-year-old TV star and Jay, 37, recently sparked rumors that they had reignited their romance after posting a photo of themselves on social media, but an insider has insisted they are simply "friends" at this stage.
The source told People: "They are friends and single. They will always have each other's back no matter what."
The celebrity duo - who have Camden, eight, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, five, together - announced their split in 2020, but sparked speculation about a reunion with their recent Instagram posts.
Alongside a picture of Kristin and Jay together, they both wrote: "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that (sic)"
Earlier this month, Kristin hailed 2020 as "one [of] the best years" of her life.
The blonde beauty took to Instagram to celebrate her 34th birthday, revealing she feels "back to [her] old self" despite announcing her split from Jay in April.
Alongside a photo of herself, Kristin wrote: "33 was a crazy year to say the least. The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity. I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34. (sic)"
Kristin also announced her split from the former NFL star via an Instagram post.
The TV personality - who married Jay back in 2013 - wrote: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"
