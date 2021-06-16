Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have their alleged dog bite lawsuit dropped

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have had their lawsuit over an alleged dog bite dropped by the prosecutor.
The former couple – who split in April 2020 – became the subject of legal action from cable and satellite installer Nathan Beam in April, after he sought $500,000 in compensation for medical expenses, emotional distress and pain after he was allegedly bitten by one of the pair’s dogs when he arrived to do a job at a house in Franklin, Tennessee, in June 2020.
And according to news station WKRN, Nathan’s lawsuit was formally dismissed last week, although it is not currently clear why the case has been dropped.
In Nathan’s filing, he claimed he arrived at the property and noticed neither of the pair's German Shepherd dogs were restrained or separated in an enclosed area, as requested in his installation agreement, and he later said he didn't receive a "warning" about the creatures' alleged "dangerous" behaviour either.
When he left the house, he encountered one of the dogs "believed to be named 'Kona'" as he walked back to his truck and was blocked by the canine from getting in the driver's side door.
Nathan claimed he picked something up from the ground to distract the dog, before the pooch’s "mouth and teeth clamped down" on his left thumb and fingernail and "would not let go for several seconds."
The workman insisted he did not "entice, disturb, alarm, harass, or otherwise provoke the dog."
According to the lawsuit, neither Kristin nor Jay were at the house so Nathan told one of the 'Very Cavallari' star's assistants about the alleged attack, and the staff member gave him a paper towel and ordered him to leave the property.
The suit stated: "Cavallari and Cutler should be held liable regardless of whether the dogs had shown any dangerous propensities."
