Kristin Cavallari enjoyed being 'forced to slow down'

Kristin Cavallari admits "being forced to slow down" was exactly what she needed.
The 'Very Cavallari' star has been forced to stay at home by the snow in Tennessee but she feels "thankful" to be able to spend time with her children.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Sometimes being forced to slow down is exactly what I need. Thankful for a full snow week of being snowed and iced in with my kiddos. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Kristin - who has Camden, eight, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, five, with her ex Jay Cutler - revealed she was enjoying living her life at a slower pace amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She explained: "This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be."
After her split from Jay, Kristin vowed to put her kids first following their separation.
She said: "I’m excited about the next chapter. I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I’m really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good. That’s my only priority at the moment, and they’re handling it well. I’m just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."
And Kristin also opened up about trolls who criticise her parenting on social media.
She added: "My oldest son is eight and the second I became a mom people have always loved to criticise some of my decisions. It’s the one area of my life that I’m so confident in. I know what a good mom I am. I know that I’m doing the best for me and my family. It’s really just noise, to be honest. I don’t let any of that stuff really affect me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.