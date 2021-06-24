Kristin Cavallari: I feel free and happy after getting divorced

Kristin Cavallari feels “really free” and “really happy” since getting divorced.
The 34-year-old reality star split from Jay Cutler – with whom she has Camden, eight, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five – in April last year after 10 years together, and although the divorce process has been hard, Kristin insists she feels much happier now that she’s single.
She said: “For the most part, I feel really free, and I am really happy. Overall, I’m just doing really well. It’s such a heavy thing. [I want to] close that chapter and move on. It’s so hard.”
Kristin also admitted she’s begun dating again but has found it “so weird” so far.
She added: “It’s so weird! Getting to know someone again? I was with Jay for 10 years. I was 23. I was a kid. Me, adult Kristin, is, like, a whole different person.”
And the ‘Very Cavallari’ star joked the “only good thing” about her divorce is the extra free time she now has on her hands.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ this week, she told Audrina Patridge about taking trips to California from Nashville, she said: “Before my divorce, I’d come out for two days max. I’d, like, cram everything into two days. Now that I have my kids, half the time, I have more time. The only good thing about a divorce.”
Meanwhile, Kristin recently said the thought of tying the knot again makes her “cringe”, although she’d like to remarry one day.
She said: “I definitely believe in marriage, and I think that I will, eventually [get married again]. But the thought of getting married right now, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Makes me cringe. But yes, I still very much believe in it, and I do think that I’ll meet someone eventually.”
