Kristin Cavallari: I'm done having kids

Kristin Cavallari is "done" having children.
The 34-year-old television personality - who has Camden, eight, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - insists she isn't planning on adding to her brood anytime soon.
She said: "It's so fun but oh god, I'm done, I'm done. I am so done. Because my daughter is five, the thought of going back to the baby phase - I don't think I could do it!"
And Kristin also revealed her youngest child has just hit a huge milestone.
Speaking about her three children, she added: "They're eight, my middle one just turned 7 and my daughter is five. My daughter is graduating pre school this week and she'll be in kindergarten so all of my babies are now officially big kids, it's crazy."
Kristin recently returned to 'The Hills: New Beginnings' and whilst she enjoyed having a reunion with her castmates, she revealed one big change since they started filming the main series 'The Hills' nearly eight years ago - most people in the cast are now parents.
Speaking on On With Mario Lopez about her co-stars, she shared: "I think everyone is the same but now everyone is a mom or dad, which is a little scary. Everyone has grown up."
Meanwhile, Kristin previously vowed to "never put the kids in the middle" of her estrangement from Jay Cutler as they navigate through co-parenting together.
She said: "It has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning when everything is so fresh still. But we're just navigating it the best way we know how. Never put the kids in the middle of it, no matter how mad you are at your ex-spouse. One thing that my mom did was she never said anything bad about my dad. Now that I'm older, I really respect that. I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front. He's their father. That's important and they need to see that from me."
