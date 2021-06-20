Kristin Cavallari pays Father's Day tribute to Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has paid a glowing Father's Day (20.06.21) tribute to Jay Cutler.
The 34-year-old TV star and Jay, 38, announced their split last year, but Kristin has now taken to social media to pay tribute to the former NFL star, who is the father of her three children.
Kristin - who has Camden, eight, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five, with her ex-husband - posted a photo of Jay and her kids on Instagram, and captioned the sweet image: "Happy Father’s Day to the best."
The blonde beauty posted the same image on her Instagram Story and she wrote: "HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL THE DAYS! ESPECIALLY THIS ONE (sic)"
Recently, a source close to the celebrity duo insisted they are just "friends" and that both of them are single.
Kristin and Jay sparked rumors that they had reignited their romance after posting a photo of themselves on social media, but an insider insisted they are simply good friends.
The source said: "They are friends and single. They will always have each other's back no matter what."
Kristin first announced her split from the former sports star via an Instagram post, revealing that they had grown apart over time.
The TV personality - who married Jay back in 2013 - wrote: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.