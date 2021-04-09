Kristin Cavallari: Raising a girl is a lot of drama

Kristin Cavallari thinks raising girls involves "a lot of drama".
The 34-year-old TV star - who has sons Camden, eight, and Jaxon, six, as well as a five-year-old daughter called Saylor - has revealed she thinks it's generally much tougher raising a girl than a boy.
She explained: "It’s harder to raise girls because girls are drama.
"It’s a lot of drama, and Saylor’s payback for me is she’s very tough. She’s set in her ways. She knows what she wants, and she’s not going to stop until she gets it."
Despite the challenge, Kristin revealed that she and her daughter share some of the same passions.
The 'Very Cavallari' star told Us Weekly: "She’s very into hair and make-up and nails right now.
"I even got her a little pedicure [set]. It’s a little inflatable thing that you can put water in it. She loves doing all of that stuff, but I also really love baking with Saylor.
"It’s great because Saylor’s in preschool - she’s at a different school than my boys. And so, we have an hour every day after school that’s just her and I, so we’ll take the dogs for a walk down the driveway. We’ll bake, we’ll do make-up and nails, you know, any of that kind of stuff.”
The blonde beauty described her daughter as embodying the "best of both worlds", as she's "super girly" but also "really tough".
Kristin - who split from Jay Cutler, the father of her three children, last year - said: "She’s super girly, but she’s also really tough. So she’s kind of, like, the best of both worlds.
"Like, she loves dresses and make-up actually. She’s normally not a huge dress girl, but this week she’s wearing dresses every day and it’s the cutest thing and it just melts my heart."
