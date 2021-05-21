Kristin Cavallari: The thought of marriage makes me cringe

Kristin Cavallari says the thought of getting married again makes her “cringe”.
The 34-year-old reality star split from her husband Jay Cutler in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, and has now said that while she wants to get married again in the future, the idea of tying the knot now isn’t appealing to her at all.
She said: “I definitely believe in marriage, and I think that I will, eventually [get married again]. But the thought of getting married right now, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Makes me cringe. But yes, I still very much believe in it, and I do think that I’ll meet someone eventually.”
After her split from Jay – with whom she has Camden, eight, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five – Kristin went on to romance Jeff Dye, whom she dated for just a few months.
She said of the relationship: “That was the moment. I was having fun, you know? It was like, I also want to go out in public as well. [Jay and I] filed over a year ago, and then it took me a minute, but then I dated somebody, and it was great. He was the perfect guy to date after Jay. He was really sweet, made me feel really good. But now I just want to be by myself. And when it’s the time, it’ll happen. I’m not gonna force it.”
And although she’s currently “100 percent single”, the ‘Very Cavallari’ star is open to dating again.
She told Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad during a recent appearance on the ‘Scrubbing In’ podcast: “I do want to date, I do want to have fun,” she said. “I’m really enjoying where I’m at right now, and I’m having a good time.”
