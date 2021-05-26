Kristin Cavallari's lockdown health routine

Kristin Cavallari's health routine has been "up and down during quarantine".
The 'Hills: New Beginning' star admits she found it difficult to keep up with her workouts and health during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown but she has "finally gotten back on track".
She said: "It's important to give ourselves grace and not beat ourselves up. For so many years in my early 20s, I was all or nothing. I have the best relationship I’ve ever had with food and health because I’ve let go of a lot of that control. It’s about consistency - just keep showing up. Like everyone else, my workout and health routine has been up and down during quarantine, but I finally have gotten back on track."
And Kristin enjoys lifting weights and doing circuit training to maintain her fitness.
She added: "I lift weights, but I do circuit training to keep my heart rate up. I also started doing hot yoga every once in a while. I don’t do it as often as I would like, but I love it when I’m able to make it happen."
Kristin eats with her children - Camden, eight, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five - every night at around 5.15pm and she insists her eating and diet is part of a "lifestyle".
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine about her meals, she said: "I eat with my kids every night at 5:15 p.m. I find that I sleep better when I eat early like that. And I eat enough so that I’m not hungry before I go to bed. The way I eat is a lifestyle. Organic as often as possible, tons of veggies, meat, nuts and seeds, complex carbs like buckwheat soba noodles, berries, tons of fat - I even eat butter.”
