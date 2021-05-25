Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's Hollywood home put up for sale

Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's former Hollywood home has been put on the market.
The Asian-influenced property has been put up for sale for $998,000, and according to the listing, it's where the celebrity couple resided the year they welcomed their daughter, Frances Bean, now 28, into the world.
The 2,458-square-foot abode was built in 1921 and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The upstairs part of the property includes two bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as panoramic views of Hollywood, while the lower level features one bedroom and one bathroom.
Kurt - who took his own life in April 1994, at the age of 27 - lived in the home at the height of his success, but it has fallen into disrepair, People reports.
The Nirvana frontman and Courtney, 56, moved to Seattle in 1994, shortly before Kurt committed suicide.
Earlier this month, meanwhile, strands of the late musician's hair sold for $14,145 at auction.
Kurt's blonde tresses went under the hammer as part of the Amazing Music Auction by Iconic Auctions.
Kurt's pal Tessa Osbourne and a fan had given the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' hitmaker a haircut in Birmingham, England, and she then gave a single lock to Seattle artist Nicole DePolo following his death.
The listing read: "This one-of-a-kind artifact is entirely fresh-to-market, and accompanied by an impeccable lineage of provenance including images of Kurt posing with the woman who cut this hair, scissors in hand, and a fantastic shot of the hair actually being cut!
"She provided the original bag with handwritten provenance note, ’29/10/89: Tess cut Kurt’s hair in Birmingham, England, 27 Holy Rd., Handsworth, Birmingham B202BU’ which is retained with the original complete lock."
The lowest bid for the lot was set at $2,500.
