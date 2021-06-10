KUWTK executive producer claims Kim Kardashian West loves being on camera the most

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' executive producer Farnaz Farjam has claimed Kim Kardashian West enjoyed being on camera the most.
The Kardashian and Jenner family's long-running E! show comes to a close on Thursday night (10.06.21), and Farnaz has revealed which member of the family likes to hog the screen most and the least.
He told Hayu: "I would probably say, Kim."
And he suggested Kylie Jenner, 23, is not so keen on being filmed - but she was "way more present" for the last season.
He continued: "I would say Kylie likes to film the least, but she’s actually way more present in the final season – probably because it was season 20 and it was coming to an end.
"If you think about the last few family trips that we did, Kylie was missing – but she came for this one, and she was definitely way more present this season."
Kim broke down in tears when she told her friends the show's 20th season would be the last.
The 40-year-old reality star got emotional as she spread the news amongst her friends in a recent episode.
While speaking to one friend on the phone, Kim sobbed: "We ended ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.”
In a confessional, she added: "It was just the hardest conversation that we've ever had to have.”
The decision was tough for the rest of the family too, with matriarch Kris Jenner admitting she struggled to think about “the end”, especially as it coincided with her own mother, MJ Campbell, selling her home.
She said: "Not only did we decide to end the show, but we sold my mom's house, too. It's just hard to think about the end. So many things are ending. And I just keep asking myself, did we make the right decision?"
The Kardashian/Jenner family announced their show was ending in September last year after 14 years on air.
In a statement, they said: "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
