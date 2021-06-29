Kyle Massey charged with felony

Kyle Massey has been charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
The 'That's So Raven' actor has been accused of the felony offence, with Washington state prosecutors alleging he had exchanged messages with a 13-year-old girl during the period between 1 December 2018 and 31 January 2019.
According to the court filing, the 29-year-old star allegedly "believed" the unnamed teenager - who is now 16 - when he electronically communicated with her "for immoral purposes of a sexual nature."
According to a court motion earlier this month, Massey cannot use the internet without a computer monitoring system to track his "sexually explicit communication" with minors and is banned from having contact with minor children "except in the presence of a responsible adult."
The former Disney star failed to appear for his arraignment hearing on Monday (28.06.21) but a bench warrant wasn't issued.
The teenager's mother had reported Massey to the King County Sheriff's Office in February 2020 and told them her daughter had received "explicit material" from him via Snapchat.
According to Detective Daniel Arvidson's certification for determination of probable cause, which was obtained by E! News, the woman told the authorities the actor had known her daughter since she was four years old, so was aware of her age, and had asked for the youngster to be sent to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend.
The mother initially sued Massey in a California civil court but ultimately felt he "didn't have enough money to make the case worth it," so called the Sheriff's Office in Washington, where the family had lived at the time of the alleged message exchange, to pursue the criminal allegations.
In 2019 Massey was the subject of legal action from a daughter and mother identified only as Jane and Anne Doe, who sued for $1.5 million and accused him of "attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor."
At the time, the 'Corey in the House' denied the allegations against him in a statement shared via his attorney, Lee A. Hutton, and accused the family of extortion.
He said: "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct.
"In early 2019, Plaintiff's attorneys demanded $1.5 million threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply.
"My family and I rejected this extortion attempt, because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth. I have retained attorney Lee A. Hutton to guide my family and me through the process and I ask my fans and the general public not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless."
