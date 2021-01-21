Kylie and Kendall Jenner's luxury Mexico vacation

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are vacationing in a $6,500-a-night villa.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars and their friend Stassie Karanikolaou are currently on vacation in Mexico and have spared no expense in making sure they have a good time.
According to TMZ, the trio are staying in the luxurious Ocean Castle Sol de Oriente in Costa Careyes, which can sleep 12 in six bedrooms.
The abode sits on top of the Peninsula de las Estrellas and is surrounded by a 360-degree infinity pool, which boasts stunning panoramic views of the ocean and beach.
The villa is made up of four separate buildings which are "connected by a private funicular that climbs the hillside" and an AirBnB listing for the property states it is "fully staffed".
Both Kendall and Kylie have been treating fans on Instagram to glimpses of the stunning property and it's equally beautiful surroundings, letting the pictures speak for themselves with very few captions.
However, on one set of pictures, Kendall simply wrote: "a new day! A good one (sic)"
The sisters' break comes a few weeks after they finished filming the final series of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' because people can now find out about the famous family in "real time" instead of waiting for episodes to air.
Their mother and manager, Kris Jenner, previously blamed social media for the decision to end the E! show after 20 seasons.
She said: "When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn't have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.