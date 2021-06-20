Kylie Jenner calls Travis Scott a 'blessing' in her life

Kylie Jenner feels "blessed" to have Travis Scott in her life.
The 23-year-old make-up mogul - who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with the rap star - has taken to Instagram to pay a glowing Father's Day (06.20.21) tribute to Travis, posting a cosy picture of them all together on the platform.
Kylie - who is rumoured to have recently rekindled her romance with Travis - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "happy father’s day @travisscott [heart emoji] one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .. [heart emoji] (sic)"
Kylie posted the family photo after revealing she wants to get married "one day".
The brunette beauty - who has 242 millions followers on Instagram - insisted she isn't "thinking about" settling down just yet but she hopes a wedding will feature in her future.
She said: "I'm not thinking about marriage, right now, but I would hope to get married one day."
Although Kylie's relationship with Tyga featured on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', her romance with Travis wasn't and she insisted she would never have pressured the rapper into being involved.
Kylie explained: "I don't know, sometimes he didn't want to be filmed. I never pressured him to be on the show."
Kylie famously kept her pregnancy secret until after she'd given birth and she admitted she was trying to avoid judgment over being a young mom.
She said: "I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant.
"It was just a lot for me personally. I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too. With everyone's opinions, it was just something I needed to go through for myself, so I decided to not even deal with that."
