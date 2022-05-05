Kylie Jenner "didn't care" what people thought of her Met Gala outfit.
The 24-year-old beauty mogul only attended the annual fashion fundraiser in New York at the weekend because she wanted to honour late fashion designer friend, Virgil Abloh.
The 'Kardashians' star wore a bridal-esque white gown by Virgil's Off-White label, but drew attention by pairing it with a backwards baseball hat and veil, and many didn't feel that it fitted the gala's theme of 'Gilded Glamour'.
In a behind-the-scenes clip on her YouTube channel, Kylie said: "I wanted to do something big this year. Every year I've worn some type of tight mermaid dress, so this year I wanted to just wear something big, do something different."
She continued: "The only reason I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn't gonna go. I was like 'Unless I can go and honour Virgil' and [his wife] Shannon would want me to go and I would wear Off-White, then that's the only reason I would go today. To honour him.
"I feel like I was supposed to go with Off-White because Virgil and I talked about this for the last two years. I was supposed to go with him in 2020 so it feels right that my Met come back I'm going with Off-White for sure."
The Kylie Cosmetics founder says the outfit meant so much to her that it took away the "pressure" of what others thought of it.
She said: "It also puts off the pressure of what people think about my look because I love it so much. It's so much more special to me that I don't care what people think. It's very special."
Kylie struggled to hold back the tears while getting ready for the bash.
She added: "I've already cried a few times. I actually can't talk about it until the day is over because I'm gonna cry about it."
