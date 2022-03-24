Kylie Jenner is 'always hands-on' with new-born son

Kylie Jenner is "always hands-on" with her new-born son.
The 24-year-old billionaire businesswoman welcomed a son back in February with rapper Travis Scott - with whom she also has four-year old Stormi - and is said to be a "good and nurturing mother" who handles things independently.
A source said: "Kylie's such a good and nurturing mother. She really is the best mom and is always hands-on and doing things herself for the baby and Stormi. She's super sweet with those kids."
The source went on to explain that the star has become an "even softer" person since the arrival of her baby boy on February 2.
The insider told PEOPLE: "Kylie has mellowed. Becoming a mother of two has softened her even more! She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too. She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible."
The news comes just days after the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who had initially announced her baby's name to be Wolf Webster - took to Instagram just weeks after his birth to reveal that she had changed it because it "didn't feel like it was him."
Kylie wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "FYI our son's name isn't wolf anymore [laughing emoji] We just really didn't feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. [praying emoji] (sic)"
However, the KylieCosmetics founder has remained tight-lipped about the new moniker ever since and is yet to reveal it to the world.
