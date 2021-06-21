Kylie Jenner relaunches signature lip kits

Kylie Jenner is relaunching her signature lip kits.
The 23-year-old beauty mogul has updated her original collection of lipsticks with a brand new formula to ensure they are smudge-resistant, vegan, lightweight, and longer-lasting.
Each lip kit - which comes with a matte liquid lipstick and a pencil lip liner - will also come with new packaging in light pink boxes just like her branding.
Sharing a sneak peek of the relaunch in a video on Instagram, she captioned the post: "MEET THE NEW LIP KIT. smudge resistant, vegan, lightweight, 8 hour wear! gave @kyliecosmetics a little makeover. #ComingSoon (sic)"
Kylie first launched her lip kits in 2015 when she was just 18 and the products sold out in less than a minute.
The relaunch news comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's beauty companies employed a new CEO Andrew Stanleick - who has been Coty’s executive vice president for the Americas since 2017.
Andrew said: "We have a clear plan in place to accelerate growth and ensure these businesses are able to continue to deliver outstanding products that are new, innovative and sustainable ... "
A consumer website will finally allow consumers to seamlessly shop the full assortment of her cosmetics and skincare products."
Whilst Coty CEO Sue Nabi added: "Andrew is a very experienced and respected Coty leader who has demonstrated strong business development acumen, strategic rigor, and customer orientation. This is a great opportunity for Andrew and Coty to fully leverage our global knowledge and capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, distribution, commercial and go-to-market expertise."
Kris Jenner was standing in as interim CEO of Kylie Cosmetic and Kylie Skin.
She said of the new appointment, which will see Andrew take charge: "Andrew is a beauty industry veteran with a proven track record of expanding brands into global markets and we very much look forward to working closely with him to further accelerate the businesses."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.