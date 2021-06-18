Kylie Jenner wants to marry 'one day'

Kylie Jenner wants to get married "one day".
The 23-year-old reality star - who has sparked speculation she's reunited with Travis Scott, the father of her three-year-old daughter Stormi - insisted she isn't "thinking about" settling down just yet but she hopes a wedding will feature in her future.
She said: "I'm not thinking about marriage, right now, but I would hope to get married one day."
Although Kylie's relationship with Tyga featured on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', her romance with Travis wasn't and she insisted she would never have pressured the rapper into being involved.
Speaking on E!'s reunion special, she said: "I don't know, sometimes he didn't want to be filmed. I never pressured him to be on the show."
Kylie famously kept her pregnancy secret until after she'd given birth and she admitted she was trying to avoid judgement over being a young mom.
She said: "I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant.
"It was just a lot for me personally. I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too. With everyone's opinions, it was just something I needed to go through for myself, so I decided to not even deal with that."
To do that, by the end of the pregnancy, the beauty mogul even stopped leaving her house entirely.
She said: "I stayed in my house and around my neighbourhood, and then towards the end, there would be helicopters every day, and I couldn’t even leave my [house]; I couldn’t even go outside, because they were shooting all my deliveries.”
But though her pregnancy was kept private, it was still a positive time for the rest of the family.
Her half-sibling, Khloe Kardashian - who was expecting her daughter True at the same time - noted: "Like, it was very joyous in our private life."
And Kendall Jenner thinks her sister made the "greatest decision" she could have by staying out of the spotlight and admitted she thought Kylie having such a peaceful pregnancy was one of the reasons why Stormi is so "amazing".
