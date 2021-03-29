Kylie Jenner's WAP cameo is the 'highlight' of her career

Kylie Jenner says cameoing in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' music video is the "highlight" of her career.
The 23-year-old reality star and businesswoman joined the pair in the X-rated promo last year, which sparked controversy when it was first released because of its explicit lyrics and steamy visual.
Kylie gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her time on set with Cardi on the latest episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which showed her gushing to the rap megastar about how thrilled she was to get to feature in her promo.
Her mom Kris Jenner says: "Our family is just starting to get back to work and Cardi B reached out to see if Kylie would be in her new video.
"This is Kylie's first day on set, it's her big Cardi B video debut."
Cardi then meets Kylie and compliments her, saying: "You look so good!", to which the beauty mogul responds: "It's the highlight of my career. I can't wait!"
The opinion-splitting hit was released last August and the video has since amassed more than 375 million views on YouTube, although the song provoked a negative backlash from critics who described it as vulgar.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker previously explained how the reaction to the track and the eye-catching video took her by surprise.
The 28-year-old star said: "I've been really surprised by the reaction, honestly.
"I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn't know it was going to be so controversial.
"I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn't think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?
"Like, I'm so used to it. I'm such a freak that I didn't think it would be a big deal. I didn't think people would think it was so out of this world..."
