Kylie Minogue ‘set to pour heartbreak over relationship splits into new single’

Kylie Minogue is reportedly set to pour her heartbreak over her relationship splits into a new single.

The ‘I Should be so Lucky’ star, 54, recently split from her boyfriend of five years Paul Solomons, 47, and has reportedly teamed up with producer 37-year-old producer Sky Adams, with whom she worked on tracks including hits ‘Dancing’ and ‘Stop me from Falling’.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

