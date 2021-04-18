Kylie Minogue: There's similarities between selling wine and music

Kylie Minogue sees similarities between selling wine and music.
The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker released her own portfolio of wine last year and she has admitted selling the alcoholic beverage does have some similarities to when she puts out her new songs and how she interacts with her fans over it.
She said: "What feels familiar is the connection with people. I’m always giving bottles to friends because I want their opinions, or they’ll give me bottles they think I should try. There’s an interaction that is beautiful and fun. I never thought it would be called work."
However, when she first turned her hand to creating wines, Kylie admits she didn't know what she was doing and was grateful to have lots of people supporting her.
Speaking about the process to The Sunday Times magazine, she explained: "I’d no idea how it all worked. I lived with printouts of bottle shapes in my front room for a couple of weeks, trying to decide which one was right. It was all very cut and paste."
Meanwhile, Kylie previously confessed she couldn't wait to get drunk once the coronavirus pandemic eases despite not usually being a big drinker.
Speaking about her post-lockdown ideals, she said: "Usually, I’m a couple of glasses of wine. But actually to go straight for a cocktail and stagger home - that sounds really good."
Kylie was forced to record her latest album, 'Disco, at home earlier this year. And although the situation took some getting used to, she ultimately relished the experience and the challenge.
She added: "There’s no one looking at you, you haven’t travelled in, you’ve got your comforts around you. I do a lot more takes. And the next thing you know it’s 1am, 1.30 ... this is ridiculous! Call it quits! Just do one more ..."
