Lady Gaga appointed co-chair of President Joe Biden’s Arts and Humanities Committee

Lady Gaga has been appointed as a co-chair of President Joe Biden’s Arts and Humanities Committee.

The ‘Bad Romance’ hitmaker, 37, has joined movie producer Bruce Cohen, 61, in being named by the 80-year-old US Commander-in-Chief as two of the newest leaders of the prestigious body that has been tasked with “positively impacting the arts” across the nation.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

