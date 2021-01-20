Lady Gaga prays for 'peace' on Inauguration Day

Lady Gaga is praying for "peace" ahead of Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration.
The 34-year-old singer is poised to perform the national anthem in Washington and has taken to social media to call for "love, not hatred".
Gaga - who has more than 83 million followers on Twitter - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol (sic)"
Gaga's post came shortly after she urged fans to "unlearn" white supremacy beliefs.
The 'Poker Face' hitmaker was honoured with the Yolanda Denise King Higher Ground award at The King Center's Beloved Community awards in recognition of her work as an artist, as co-founder of the Born This Way Foundation, her campaigning in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and also her advocacy to ensure PPE was distributed to healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gaga - who was introduced at the event by Jennifer Hudson - dedicated the honour to "Black, Brown and Indigenous" people for their "resilience".
She said: “I dedicate this award to Black, Brown and Indigenous people.
“Triumphant people, whose resilience is the life force of every beloved community in this country. Black, Brown and Indigenous people continue to thrive in the midst of systemic oppression, thrive with radical joy, unapologetically creating full and beautiful lives despite the systems of white supremacy that are intended to keep them from doing so."
Gaga then explained she feels that “as white people we have a responsibility to unlearn” behaviors and attitudes derived from white supremacist beliefs.
She said: "I believe the Beloved Community is possible when, and if, people who look like me - other white people - commit to unlearning.
"Unlearning allows me to walk through the world differently. Unlearning means I look for racialized social constructs in every part of my life - every day, all day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.