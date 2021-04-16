Lamar Odom turned to Kobe Bryant to escape his gambling woes

Kobe Bryant tried to help Lamar Odom out of his gambling troubles before his death.
The basketball icon - who died in a helicopter crash, at the age of 41, in January 2020 - offered to help Lamar after he lost a lot of money during a bad gambling streak.
Lamar shared: "I had been gambling. It got a little too steep for where I was at at that time. It was getting tight. And if you in a bad situation, especially about some money, [Kobe] ain't the one that you gonna wanna call."
Despite this, Lamar, 41, was forced to put his pride to one side before he called the late basketball player.
Kobe was initially critical of the former NBA star for being so irresponsible with his money - but he also offered him a helping hand.
Lamar - who played alongside Kobe at the Los Angeles Lakers - told 'All The Smoke': "After he went in, he was just like, 'Have your people call my people, and we'll figure it out.' That was one before the last time that I spoke to him."
Meanwhile, Lamar previously paid a glowing tribute to Kobe on Instagram, revealing his former teammate taught him plenty of life lessons over the years.
The retired sports star - who was married to Khloe Kardashian between 2009 and 2016 - explained that Kobe showed him how to make winning his "ultimate goal".
He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.