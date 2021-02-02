Lana Condor: I felt horrible mentally after To All The Boys I've Loved Before success

Lana Condor felt “horrible mentally” following the success of ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’.
The 23-year-old actress starred as Lara Jean Covey in the 2018 Netflix movie and its 2020 sequel, and has said the success of the film series caused her to suffer with her mental health, as she was “just saying yes” to every opportunity that came her way.
She said: "I was just saying yes to everything because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and you want to capitalise on it, and you want to feel like you're fully embracing everything. But I've never felt more horrible mentally. I was so burned out. I would go home at night and I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep. I would shake going to bed and shake waking up because it was just so much stimulation."
Luckily, Lana had an amazing support system behind her, in the form of her boyfriend of five years, Anthony De La Torre.
She added: "Anthony - every night or every morning - folds my PJ's and tucks them under my pillow so that I don't have to go looking for them. That to me is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know. A hot air balloon.
“He's been there and supportive. Never once has he ever held me back. He always just wants the best for my future. He wants to be a part of it. That's what I would say to [my character] Lara Jean: If someone's making you choose [between them and] your career or your future and your success and your path and your journey, that's probably not the right person to be with."
To help her mental health, Lana and Anthony moved from Los Angeles to Seattle, and the actress said she now feels “more human”.
Speaking to SELF magazine, she said: "I feel more human. Life is slower where I'm living now, and I have never felt happier, because I feel fuller."
