Larry Flynt's Hustler Club turned into a vaccination clinic

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club has been transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The famous club in Las Vegas - which was owned by the man behind the Hustler empire until his death in February - has been turned into a pop-up vaccine clinic, with health officials encouraging members of the public to receive their jab as soon as possible.
The strip club combined the offer of a free Johnson & Johnson shot with a one-year Platinum Membership Card, as well as a complementary bottle and a dance from a vaccinated performer, TMZ reports.
Members of the public - who were seen queuing outside the establishment over the weekend - were also offered tickets to see the Sexxy After Dark show and a limo, as part of an overall package worth around $5,000.
The Hustler Club in New Orleans has offered a similar deal to its patrons, including free admissions for groups of up to six people, provided they can prove they've received their COVID-19 vaccination.
Larry died at the age of 78 after suffering suffering heart failure in February.
The porn publisher was best known for Hustler magazine, but his business empire also included the production of pornographic films and adult TV channels.
In 1978, he was left paralysed from the waist down after an attempt was made on his life by Joseph Paul Franklin. It left him with permanent spinal cord damage and he was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
Whats more, the injuries he experienced left him in excruciating pain until his death.
Larry was well known for his famous gold wheelchair, with the late porn publisher admitting he "always just hated the look of a standard wheelchair".
Speaking in 2009, he said: "I always just hated the look of a standard wheelchair, and I figured, if you're going to be in one, why not be in a gold one?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.